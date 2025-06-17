Sign up
Home sweet home ?
On the train returning from Montpellier, where I was discussing buying an apartment off-plan in this new development. By end of 2027 I might be installed in a 3 bed apartment on the 7th floor of the building on the right, overlooking the park.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
montpellier
nouveau saint roch
Mags
ace
Very nice!
June 17th, 2025
