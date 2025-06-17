Previous
Home sweet home ? by laroque
Photo 1701

Home sweet home ?

On the train returning from Montpellier, where I was discussing buying an apartment off-plan in this new development. By end of 2027 I might be installed in a 3 bed apartment on the 7th floor of the building on the right, overlooking the park.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Mags ace
Very nice!
June 17th, 2025  
