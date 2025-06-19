Sign up
Previous
Photo 1702
Reflections of Moldefjord, Seiltet Hotel, Molde, Norway
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
2
1
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Tags
reflections
,
norway
,
norge
,
molde
,
moldefjord
,
seiltet hotel
,
norvège
Beverley
ace
Super sharp reflections… lovely
June 19th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Excellent!
June 19th, 2025
