Blackberries on their way

My life is not very exciting at the moment, diminished by a heatwave and the need to walk my dog without overheating him. So this was taken by the dog walking path on the early walk, as you can see, at 7.45am. Even at that early hour, and doing circuits in the shade of a cork oak plantation, he overheats. His afternoon and evening walks are always near water, a lake, a mountain stream or the irrigation canal, but later in summer, as they dry up or become toxic due to algae growing, then life for both of us will become more difficult.



This is our third consecutive summer of excessive heat. Today's highest temperature here according to the Météo website was 40°C, which is 14°C above the historic average June max.daily temperature. It will be cooler tomorrow, but next week is forecast to be 32 to 34°C mostly.



My family arrive tomorrow from Norway, it's going to be a shock for them. We have air-conditioning and a pool, a wine cooler and a fridge full of cold drinks. We will survive.



And the advantage of dog walking so early, we will get to pick the blackberries before anybody else !