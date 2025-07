Putt me a birdie

For the reasonable fee of 12€ adult, 8€ child, Cristoffer and I were allowed to tread the hallowed astroturf of the Royal & Ancient Crazy Golf course at Argelès-sur-Mer (shortly to be renamed, I believe, depending on the outcome of ongoing and delicate trade negotiations between the EU and the USA, the Trump International Mediterranean Links and Spa).



Sadly, we were not allowed into the Clubhouse, being in breach of the strict dress code, our trousers being deemed not silly enough.