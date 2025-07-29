Sign up
Previous
Photo 1705
From an era when French car makers knew how to do crazy but cool
Citroën D Super 5, 1970s version I think, seen in the supermarket car park
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
1
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1705
photos
80
followers
44
following
467% complete
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
29th July 2025 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
citroen
,
citroën
,
ds5
Dorothy
ace
So cool!
July 29th, 2025
