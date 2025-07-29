Previous
From an era when French car makers knew how to do crazy but cool by laroque
Photo 1705

From an era when French car makers knew how to do crazy but cool

Citroën D Super 5, 1970s version I think, seen in the supermarket car park
Tim L

ace
@laroque
Dorothy ace
So cool!
July 29th, 2025  
