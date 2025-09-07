Jasper, out and about

Not a great summer for Jasper. When he was diagnosed with a herniated disk last October, they told me that if he became paralyzed that I had to take him to the main veterinary clinic as an emergency. That duly happened, on 14th July of all days. Happily (well, sort of 'happily') the scans showed his disks were OK and that the problem was arthritis. Arthritis in the joint between his pelvis and spine was pressing on a nerve, imitating the symptoms of a ruptured disk. He also had arthritis in his right hip, with a fragment of bone displaced. After an operation on the hip he can now walk, but gets tired after 15 minutes or so. After the follow-up exam in mid-August the surgeon recommended a course of osteopathy and hydrotherapy. He's starting that this week.



So, massages and a spa, not too bad an outcome. Better still, tonight when I took the duck breast I was going to cook for myself from the fridge, I found it was five days beyond its 'consume before' date, so he got to eat half of that for his dinner !