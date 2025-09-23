Previous
The 'ole at Bozouls by laroque
The 'ole at Bozouls

Or more poetically in French, le trou de Bozouls.

After a 400km drive yesterday, I just spent today travelling to the villages near to where I am staying. Jasper, my dog, can only walk for short periods now, 20 minutes max., so we didn't walk the full circuit or down to the waterfall.
