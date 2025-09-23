Sign up
Previous
Photo 1707
The 'ole at Bozouls
Or more poetically in French, le trou de Bozouls.
After a 400km drive yesterday, I just spent today travelling to the villages near to where I am staying. Jasper, my dog, can only walk for short periods now, 20 minutes max., so we didn't walk the full circuit or down to the waterfall.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
23rd September 2025 11:22am
Tags
france
,
gorge
,
aveyron
,
bozouls
,
tim & jasper on tour 2025
