Some cheese, please ! by laroque
Photo 1709

Some cheese, please !

Another rainy day in our vacation, so I found somewhere to go indoors, the place where they make Roquefort cheese. Which not surprisingly is in a village called Roquefort (-sur-Soulzon). I found the tour to be very interesting.

Roquefort is the most renowned French blue cheese and is expensive. You might not have it in your country because it is made from raw, unpasteurized, sheep"s milk, and some countries require pasteurization to counter the risk of Listeria. Like all French speciality food and drink, there is a long list of rules to be obeyed, down to the breed of sheep, where they are grazed, the origin of the salt used etc etc.

For me the taste is too tart, too strong, so I usually prefer Bleu d'Auvergne, which is made from cow's milk but uses the same Penicillium fungus to give the blue streaks.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
bkb in the city ace
Very interesting
September 24th, 2025  
