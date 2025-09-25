The Pilgrims' Way

The scallop shell is the symbol of St.James, and so therefore also of the pilgrims who travel the various routes through Europe to Santiago de Compostella, in Spain, to pay homage at the cathedral where his supposed remains are interred. These days the most famous is the route from St.Jean Pied-de-Port in the western French Pyrenees that runs along the North coast of Spain, and it is this that people are usually referring to when they say they have done or want to do "the Camino". However, there are many other routes, called "chemins de Compostelle" in France. One runs past my village in the eastern Pyrenees, for people traveling from the Mediterranean coast. There is a map on this page:The route from Le Puy-en-Velay in the Massif Central is also known as the GR65, a long distance hiking trail. I first heard about it some years ago from an American hiker I met in a refuge, who said that it was her dream to complete it. I think that it is the distance of 1000 miles that had caught her imagination. She wanted to do it all in one go, but most people have to split it into three or four stages done over several years. I talked to one 'pilgrim' today at this village called Conques. She had started at Le Puy-en-Velay and was finishing her first stage today. In April she will return to Conques to do the part to St.Jean Pied-de-Port; then in September she will complete the pilgrimage by doing the Camino.A village I visited earlier in the week, Estaing, is also on the GR65 and had plenty of scallop shells about to prove it.