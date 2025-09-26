Belcastel, Aveyron

Sometimes you realize how much that more than 10 years of contributing, on and off, to 365 Project, has raised your photographic skills. The approach to this delightful French village is difficult, a long descent on a narrow road into the river valley. The car park is on the far side of the river and you approach from the left. I soon realized that the definitive photo of Belcastel would have to include the river, the bridge, the old village houses and the chateau, and that the only place to take that photo would be the river bank on the right. So I crossed the bridge, found the path to the river bank, walked downstream and took this photo, a lovely willow included, no problem.



On the bridge were other tourists taking photos, some with their phones, others with cameras the size of milk cartons and lenses bigger than a beer can, aimed up at the chateau, down at the river, zoomed in to the houses. Out of thirty or forty photographers, not one followed me to take a similar photo to this.



Meanwhile, Jasper, my dog, was entertaining a group of newly arrived tourists on the far bank by doing his usual self-dunk and multi-shake comedy routine in the river. Probably that afternoon I was the only person who didn't take a photo of Jasper.



The river is the Aveyron, that gives its name to the département.