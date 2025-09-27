A house by a weir on a river in Aveyron

A chance encounter, this. I was driving from Conques to Belcastel when, out of the corner of my eye, I saw this scene and just knew I had to catch it in a photo. I didn't quite do a handbrake turn, but I did find a place to turn around as quickly as I could.



I'm standing on the roadside, there is a small single lane bridge on my right. I wondered if it might be a restaurant or chambres d'hôtes but there was nothing to indicate that. Just a private house, probably used in the summer for vacations by the descendants of the original owner, since it is in the middle of nowhere.