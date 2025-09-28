The viaduct at Millau, Aveyron, France

There was a shorter route home from Aveyron, that would also have saved me the 11.20€ toll for crossing this viaduct. However, I certainly wasn't going to miss the opportunity to take this photo, and the viewing platform is at a service area on the southbound carriageway of the A75 autoroute. In fact, the best view of the bridge is from the road as you are approaching the toll gates down a long, fast slope, but taking photos whilst driving with no hands at speed is frowned upon, even here in France.So I paid the toll, stopped at the service area, then walked up to the viewing platform, taking Jasper with me. It was quite a steep slope, about 500 metres long, and I don't think Jasper was impressed. Half way he stopped to have a dump, meaning I had to carry a bag of his poop around with me whilst exercising my photo endeavours. I said to him "You could have done that on the way down" and he just gave me that stare that says "Where's the fun in that?"I had my camera bag with me, with all the lenses, but realized the phone would be more than capable. In fact, I haven't used the camera once on this vacation. After finding my vantage point I had to wait quite a while for a truck to come along, as trucks are banned from using French autoroutes on Sundays unless they are carrying perishable goods.The Millau viaduct was opened to traffic in 2004. It had taken 13 years to plan, design and finance, then only three years to construct. At the time it had the longest suspended platform of any suspension bridge, over two and a half kilometres, and has the highest pillars. A Chinese bridge is now 200m longer, but not higher. The Millau viaduct cost 320 million euros, and when you compare that to other major infrastructure projects, I think France got a real bargain.According to the Wikipedia page, there was a lot of opposition to the project, as you would expect in France, where every modernizing project is opposed. These days though, the viaduct is iconic; it appears on postcards and tourist brochures, and there are viewpoints on roads all around it. People travel here just to see the bridge, like that other iconic bridge in my project, the Atlanterhavsvegen in Norway: