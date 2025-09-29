Previous
Le smoothie du matin by laroque
Photo 1714

Le smoothie du matin

Banane français, kiwi vert, pomme, yaourt au lait de chèvre bio, kéfir fait maison et menthe du jardin. And a Bosch mixer and a Lancashire peeler.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
469% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
I'm sure it was delicious
September 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact