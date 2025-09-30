Previous
Off to get his feet rubbed ? by laroque
Off to get his feet rubbed ?

When I first saw this hiker he was standing right next to the "Massage" sign, but by the time I got my phone ready he was heading up the street.

The photo was taken at Estaing which is the end point for the eighth stage of the Camino, le chemin de Compostelle, the pilgrims' way, the GR65, or whatever you want to call it, the long-distance hiking trail that eventually takes you to Santiago de Compostella in Spain. It is 171 km from the starting point at Le Puy-en-Velay. The whole trail to Santiago is 1560 km, or 1000 miles, and the French part is 750 km. I hope the hiker had to wash his feet before they got the massage !
Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
