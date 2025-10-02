Conques, Aveyron

Conques is another Aveyron village which is a stopping place on the pilgrims' trail to Santiago de Compostella. We met several pilgrims, but the place was clearly winding down from the peak tourist season and many places were closed.



This place is only three hours on the autoroute from where I live by the Mediterranean, but the architecture is completely different, presumably influenced by the different climate. Aveyron is in the Massif Central and gets its weather from the West and the North. It was 20°C when we left our home and only 9°C when we arrived, so the annual transition from shorts to pants and shirt to fleece happened earlier than normal.