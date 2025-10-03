Previous
A Triumph Roadster, in British Racing Green by laroque
A Triumph Roadster, in British Racing Green

Possibly a TR4a, so mid-Sixties. Must have been a car club meeting in the restaurant, since there were about eight other cars from that era in the car park at Roquefort; several Jags like the one behind, an old Peugeot and an old Fiat.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Lesley ace
A beauty. So well maintained
October 3rd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Well cared for a nice image
October 3rd, 2025  
Dave ace
Nice car. I was expecting the steering wheel to be on the other side
October 3rd, 2025  
Tim L ace
@darchibald The majority of Triumph roadsters were sold to the US, so this is how most looked. I believe British restorers can change things over to give a more British look to cars sourced from the US
October 3rd, 2025  
