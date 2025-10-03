Sign up
Previous
Photo 1717
A Triumph Roadster, in British Racing Green
Possibly a TR4a, so mid-Sixties. Must have been a car club meeting in the restaurant, since there were about eight other cars from that era in the car park at Roquefort; several Jags like the one behind, an old Peugeot and an old Fiat.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
4
0
Embed Code
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1717
photos
81
followers
45
following
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
24th September 2025 3:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
triumph
,
brg
,
roadster
,
british racing green
,
tr4a
,
tim and jasper on tour 2025
,
tr'
Lesley
ace
A beauty. So well maintained
October 3rd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Well cared for a nice image
October 3rd, 2025
Dave
ace
Nice car. I was expecting the steering wheel to be on the other side
October 3rd, 2025
Tim L
ace
@darchibald
The majority of Triumph roadsters were sold to the US, so this is how most looked. I believe British restorers can change things over to give a more British look to cars sourced from the US
October 3rd, 2025
