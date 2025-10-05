Previous
Le viaduc de Millau by laroque
Le viaduc de Millau

From a different angle.

The middle pillar was once the tallest in the World for this type of bridge. I think Mexico has the honor these days.
Lesley ace
Fabulous!
October 5th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A fabulous perspective fav
October 5th, 2025  
