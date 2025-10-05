Sign up
Previous
Photo 1718
Le viaduc de Millau
From a different angle.
The middle pillar was once the tallest in the World for this type of bridge. I think Mexico has the honor these days.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
2
1
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1718
photos
81
followers
45
following
470% complete
View this month »
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
26th September 2025 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
viaduct
,
millau
,
viaduc
,
tim and jasper on tour 2025
Lesley
ace
Fabulous!
October 5th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A fabulous perspective fav
October 5th, 2025
