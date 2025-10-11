Salade de figues et fromage au lait de chèvre

A variation on my standard fig salad, in preparation for a dinner tomorrow. Usually I use breadsticks wrapped in Bayonne ham instead of goat cheese, balsamic vinegar instead of raspberry-flavored wine vinegar, spring onion instead of red onion and only pine nuts, no walnuts. I was mostly worried about the raspberry flavoring, but that worked out well. What didn't work was the black pepper, which was too hot, so I will replace that with ground "baies roses", which seems to be translated as "pink peppercorns" and which are milder and a better color match. The supermarket cheese will be replaced with something artisanal.



So, the keeper recipe is:



Rocket and mâche (is this really called "lamb's lettuce" or "corn salad" in English ?)

Raspberry-flavored wine vinegar

Figs, diced red onion, walnuts and pine nuts

Goats' cheese

Hazelnut oil

Concentrate of balsamic vinegar

Camargue sea salt

Ground baies roses (pink peppercorns)