Salade de figues et fromage au lait de chèvre by laroque
Photo 1720

Salade de figues et fromage au lait de chèvre

A variation on my standard fig salad, in preparation for a dinner tomorrow. Usually I use breadsticks wrapped in Bayonne ham instead of goat cheese, balsamic vinegar instead of raspberry-flavored wine vinegar, spring onion instead of red onion and only pine nuts, no walnuts. I was mostly worried about the raspberry flavoring, but that worked out well. What didn't work was the black pepper, which was too hot, so I will replace that with ground "baies roses", which seems to be translated as "pink peppercorns" and which are milder and a better color match. The supermarket cheese will be replaced with something artisanal.

So, the keeper recipe is:

Rocket and mâche (is this really called "lamb's lettuce" or "corn salad" in English ?)
Raspberry-flavored wine vinegar
Figs, diced red onion, walnuts and pine nuts
Goats' cheese
Hazelnut oil
Concentrate of balsamic vinegar
Camargue sea salt
Ground baies roses (pink peppercorns)
Beverley ace
Your keeper recipe sounds spot on…& looks delicious
October 11th, 2025  
