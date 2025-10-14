Autumn Garden Project 2025- The Before

Back from my vacation and I'm not feeling very inspired. Took a break over summer, as I usually do, so don't want to go AWOL again, but after over ten years of photographing this area I don't really want to go searching for yet more different images. So I'm going to tread water for a while.



The reason I'm not going anywhere is that I'm renovating my front garden, something I want to complete before Christmas. So that's what I'll mostly be photographing. I know, nothing more boring than other peoples' home improvements, feel free to unfollow me if it is all too distressing for you.



Mostly what I'll be doing is covering over this old gravel, and to do that I have to level the ground and put in some borders. I'm dividing the garden into three parts and this is the middle third. It is not a truly "Before" picture because I have already removed a lots of weeds, pruned the shade tree ( a murier platane, a type of mulberry) and shredded the branches to cover the ground underneath it. What looks like a misplaced flowerbed in the center was put there to cover a tree stump. Cover the stump with earth, keep it moist, and in a hot climate like here the funghi, worms, insects and bacteria will soon rot the stump down to nothing, in this case in only two years. I used to grow tulips in it, but the neighborhood cats, loathsome things, found it to use as a toilet, so it will be going.



The shrub with blue flowers on the left is a plumbago. Like the hibiscus I mentioned a few days ago, it self-seeds easily. Behind it, though hidden from view, is a 3m high avocado tree, about 12 years old now, grown from a nut that germinated in the compost. No fruit yet.