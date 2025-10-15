Autumn Garden Project 2025 - Dalles stabilisatrices

This path didn't really need to be renovated. It was solid and didn't get too many weeds growing in it. But the cheap builders' gravel/sand mix I used 19 years ago would not have stood up against the decorative gravel I am going to use elsewhere. And this is also the first part of the garden visitors see, as the garden gate is behind me and the front door of the house is out of shot on the right. So I started my project here.



The stabilising tiles were new to me last year. A friend recommended them and I used them myself to build an 8m x 4m terrace in the back garden. They gave a fantastic result; a solid surface that doesn't move underfoot, that doesn't wash away in heavy rain, and which is dog-proof. They are marketed as a means of economising, because you only need 5cm depth of gravel - 3cm in the matrix of the tiles, 2cm on top - whilst a normal path would require 8cm depth of gravel. On this project, where I'll be covering 106 sq.m, that means I only have to buy 8 tonnes of gravel instead of 13. And having to move 5 tonnes less by wheelbarrow, my back will surely be grateful. The economics don't add up though; 106 sq.m of tiles cost 1700€, whilst the saving of 5 tonnes of gravel is only 350€. Albeit I am not using one of the most expensive gravels available. To be honest though, the saving in labour and the quality of the finished surface meant that this decision really was a no-brainer for me.



The olive tree in the shot was 110 years old 19 years ago when we bought the house. It has produced 7 litres of olives in good years. Yesterday I found two olives still on the tree, and one on the ground. I was quite relieved - picking them is a lot of work for little result, and if you leave the olives to fall to the ground, they attract mice, rats and birds.