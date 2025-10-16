Well, there's a surprise ......

We have ten eateries in the village, not counting the two bakeries that serve breakfast and sandwiches, and four of them have recently changed hands. Jasper and I walked into the village to check out the new sushi place, and on the way passed The Refuge, which still has the same owners. It has a good reputation for the quality of its meals, which are considered to be on the expensive side. The main complaint though was that they never changed their menu. So it was quite a surprise to see this menu board, almost all of which is new to me. So, what do we have ?



Carpaccio of smoked duck breast

Octopus salad

Sea bass in pastry

Calf's liver

Venison stew with parsnip purée

Caramelised pork

Roast figs

Banofee pudding