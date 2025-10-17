Let sleeping dogs lie

For the first eight years of his life Jasper was not allowed to get onto the furniture (or climb the stairs, or enter the bedrooms). Then Mrs L decided she wanted to give him goodnight hugs on this old couch, which he soon decided he could get on to any time he wanted. Then a year ago he got diagnosed with a herniated disc and the doc banned him from climbing onto stuff. He was obedient until last week, when I found him one morning back on his couch. Not to worry, the herniated disc was a misdiagnosis, discovered by a CT scan in July, so I let him be. In fact, he is doing exercises to build up his thigh muscles, so I assume jumping onto stuff is actually good for him.



Raining today so no garden work. I got my 'flu vaccination at the pharmacy then went to the town hall. I'm 67 and I've been getting pensions for a number of years. Every so often one of the pension providers asks me to prove that I am still alive. The usual way to do this is to go to the town hall, get a form signed and stamped, and then post it back to them. This time it was the town hall itself who needed proof, as they were updating the electoral list. So when I got there, I was directed to a different desk with a clerk I did not know. After explaining that I had to prove that I was still alive, she leaned forward across her desk and took my pulse, then shaking her head and saying "non"! Which was a bit worrying.