Previous
Photo 1727
Piments antillais
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
2
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1727
photos
79
followers
44
following
473% complete
View this month »
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
17th October 2025 10:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still life
,
peppers
,
chillis
,
chili pepper
,
piments
,
nature mort
,
food photogrphy
,
piments antillais
Dave
ace
That's a spicy still life
October 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
So flavourful… & delicious. The colours make your meal special.
Lovely photo…
October 18th, 2025
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
