RetroCuisine #5: Stube beam balance

Today I'm returning to my Retrocuisine project, showing kitchen items from the Sixties and Seventies. This Stube beam balance arrived last week and had cost me 9€ on the Label Emmaüs website. It is certainly Sixties, but whether it was used in a kitchen is debatable, as it has a range up to 11 kilos. The other three platform scales that I have only go up to 4kg, but are much easier to use.



To use this beam balance you put your items in the pan and then adjust the two sliders to try to get the beam back to horizontal. The lower slider can be set from 0 to 10 whole kilos, then the upper slider is set to up to fractions of 1000 grams. So trial and error is involved, and then a final judgement is made by eye to determine if the beam is horizontal. Quite a lot of faffing about, to be honest, and I'm surprised any of these sold at all.



I looked around the Internet and found examples of these balances on French secondhand sites for 10 to 20€, and on Etsy they were being offered for between 40 and 90€.