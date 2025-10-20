Invasion of the Bodysnatchers

Not the greatest photo ! What you are seeing is an Asian hornet struggling with a wasp.



What happened was this. I went to pick up my dog's breakfast bowl in the garden. Sometimes he leaves some food and it attracts wasps. This time what I saw was an Asian hornet hovering by the bowl, distinctive by its size, its colour, its yellow legs and its behaviour. It hovers waiting for prey, then pounces, as it did when a wasp duly arrived. It carried its victim to this shrub and struggled to decapitate it for a couple of minutes, then zoomed off carrying the nutritious thorax and abdomen to the nest.



I mostly see these hornets when the bottle brush shrub is in flower. That attracts bees and sometimes the hornets find them, at which point all the bees are doomed. And that's the chief problem with this invasive species, which is now established in France. They kill bees, and can wipe out whole hives. They seem to have arrived maybe twenty years ago, in a timber cargo landed at Bordeaux, maybe, though there are so many stories of non-native pests arriving that I confuse them. At the beginning there were lots of press articles about how aggressive and deadly they were, but it seems they are no worse than bees or European hornets, just deadlier to bees.



In the neighbouring village of Villelongue-dels-Monts, my friend Bertrand belongs to a club that tries to control the Asian hornets. They put out traps in Spring to attract the queens. The traps are baited with sugar solution and have exit holes large enough for queen bees and queen European hornets to escape, but too small for the Asian queens, who drown. Bertrand treats it as a competitive sport, and in Spring often has the mad stare of a serial killer as he hunts his prey.