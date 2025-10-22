Previous
Two people and three pigeons by laroque
Photo 1731

Two people and three pigeons

22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Mags ace
What a lovely street scene.
October 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful properties… welcoming colours & gorgeous ironwork.
You live in gorgeous location.
October 22nd, 2025  
