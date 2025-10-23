Previous
Obey me ! by laroque
Obey me !

I get bullied. I get bullied a lot ! And this is how it is done - I get stared at, with his most pathetic look, relentlessly, unblinkingly, until I succumb to his will. The 'look' means he needs to go out for a pee, or a poo, or he has a medical problem, which at the moment probably means he is in pain from his arthritis. So I gave in, took him for a walk around the block, during which he baptised the wheel of a neighbour's car, a bus stop and a municipal flower pot. He is now snoring in his basket, so hopefully I can relax.

Tonight is the first night of candles. It was Mrs.L's tradition to light them the first time we ate the evening meal outside in the dark, so I am continuing that. They provide a surprising amount of heat, so although the heating is not yet on, I had to take off my fleece pullover.
Mags ace
LOL! I know that look very well and we do eventually have to give in because we love the little fur children. =)
October 23rd, 2025  
