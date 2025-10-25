Un hérisson

I had decided, through laziness and lack of enthusiasm, not to post a photo today. Then, when I went outside to retrieve the dog's bowl for his dinner, I found this hedgehog in front of the door.



But I couldn't remember the French word for 'hedgehog'. I remembered that the two most famous hedgehogs of all time are Spiky Norman, should you be an aficionado of Monty Python, or Mrs.Tiggywinkle, should you ere more towards Beatrix Potter. But French for 'hedgehog ? No, it wasn't coming. And I knew that in French the word for 'hedgehog' has other uses, but I couldn't remember those either. So in the end I had to resort to Deep L for the translation, which is 'hérisson'.



And the other uses of this word ? Well, it can mean:



⦁ an instrument used for chimney-sweeping

⦁ a military defence constructed to protect against cavalry

⦁ a type of WW2 anti-submarine mine

⦁ a bottle tree



But the two I should have remembered because they quite often apply to me are:



⦁ Somebody having a bad hair day

⦁ a grumpy person !

