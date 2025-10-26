Previous
RetroCuisine #6: Peugeot electric pepper mill

This electric pepper mill is probably my least favourite of my Sixties kitchen appliances. I buy them for decoration and I don't think this is particularly decorative. Plus I paid 29€ for it, one euro less then the most expensive item in the collection, the spectacular AEG filter coffee machine. I bought the Peugeot mill via eBay.fr from a woman in Bordeaux.

I do use it though, for chopping herbs. Tonight I'll be chopping parsley in it for a poulet provençal.

According to this recent article from The Guardian, entitled "10 international kitchen staples most Americans haven’t caught on to yet", pepper mills are not a thing in the US.

https://www.theguardian.com/thefilter-us/2025/oct/25/global-kitchen-staples-ingredients

Americans, let's hear your voice ! Is this true ?
Mags ace
Very nice! I use a manual pepper mill and the pepper is much more flavorful than the pre-ground that comes out of a tin shaker container.
October 26th, 2025  
