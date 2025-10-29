Every kitchen has one

It can be a bowl on a worktop, a bag or sac hung on the wall, a drawer or even, as here, a shelf, but every kitchen has a place where all those miscellaneous items build up. You know; the lighter for the candles; the pens and paper for writing shopping lists and notes to yourself; the dog's medicine; free calendars that you hope you can discard when somebody gives you a decent one; the screwdriver to tighten the handle of a saucepan you once had, but threw away because the handle kept coming loose; the safety instructions for the toaster, never read and never will be; the expired coupon that would once have given you 50 cents off an item that cost 3€ more than the one you usually bought; and the take-away pizza menu with the prices in francs.



I did have a Marie Kondo moment a few weeks ago, but the only things I can remember discarding were a telescopic back-scratcher and what must have been a lifetime's collection of the elastic bands you get on bunches of herbs or spring onions.