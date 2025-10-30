Autumn Garden Project 2025 - Part 1 is looking good

After a few days lost to bad weather and a bad back, things are back on track with Part 1 of my three-part garden project. Part 1 is essentially the front garden, from where I am standing to the garden gate behind the olive tree. This was the state-of-play when I stopped for lunch today. The membrane was down together with most of the dalles, almost ready for the gravel. So after lunch I was able to drive to the Marchand de Graviers at Elne and place my order. They were commendably efficient, and I was able to place all three orders for deliveries at different times. The first will be tomorrow at 14h00, and will be 2 tonnes of "gravier décoratif blanc/rose 6/14". I had calculated 2,5 tonnes for this part of the garden, but had to adapt to the size of their trucks, 2 or 8 tonnes. I returned and completed the jigsaw by dark.



I expect it will also be dark by the time I have shifted 2 tonnes of gravel in a wheelbarrow, so expect to see the finished project (Part 1) on Saturday. I will then be one week ahead of schedule, a finish of it all by Christmas is looking feasible.