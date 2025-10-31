Previous
Hi, my name's Igor, how can I help you today ? by laroque
Hi, my name's Igor, how can I help you today ?

Today at the supermarket. Intermarché seem to encourage their staff to participate in festivities. It was there that I met Noeline, a Christmas pixie, during the pandemic.

https://365project.org/laroque/365/2020-12-24
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
Mags ace
Hah! Great portrait for today!
October 31st, 2025  
