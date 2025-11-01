Autumn Garden Project 2025 - Part 1, c'est fini!

This was the state of play when I stopped for lunch today, 23 hours after the delivery of 2 tonnes of gravel. There is still a bit left on the drive, which should take me less than an hour to clear. So, essentially it takes 24 hours to shift 2 tonnes of gravel, including for ;



⦁ conversation with neighbours come to have a nosey and offer unsolicited advice.

⦁ time-outs to eat, walk the dog, sleep, watch series 3 of "Slow Horses", and search for a safety pin to stop the cloak of a small sorceress slipping off.

⦁ tea breaks, of which I need two every hour, being of British/Irish ancestry

⦁ since I have French nationality by naturalisation, I also had to go on strike to demand an equal number of coffee breaks



Next gravel delivery on the 17th, so time for my muscles and back to recover. Next week I shall be starting on Part 2, mostly doing borders and levelling ground.

