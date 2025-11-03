Autumn Garden Project 2025 - Part 3, The Before

I have put a lot of work into making the raised bed over the years, and planting it with Agapanthus, day lilies and Indian shot. But otherwise, this is the unloved part of my garden, with the compost bins, electrical cabinets, the (hidden round the corner) AC unit and, before it cracked, a water butt. At the far end it has also had two trenches dug, one to take out the power cable linking the solar panels to the grid, and the other to bring in the fibre-optic cable, since the useless Orange technicians couldn't find the old 'phone cable. My plan is to have a gravel path next to the raised bed, and therefore I need to put in a wooden border and level the ground, which is quite uneven. To that end, I will need to put down a "couche de réglage", a levelling layer of gravel/sand mix, before placing the stabilising tiles. Three tonnes of gravel/sand mix will be delivered on the 17th November, so I have two weeks to get this area prepared.



I also have to make a decision about the giant plastic tub that you can see top right. It used to hold a vine under a pergola, but the vine died and now I can't think what to do with it. Cut it up and take it to the dump ? Cut the top part off and use it as a flower bed border ?