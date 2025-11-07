Sign up
Previous
Photo 1746
First snow on Canigou
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
1
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1746
photos
78
followers
44
following
478% complete
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
7th November 2025 10:46am
Privacy
Public
Tags
mountain
,
pyrenees
,
pyrénées
,
canigou
,
landscape-82
Beverley
ace
wonderful scenery… I can visualise breathing in the wonderful fresh air.
November 7th, 2025
