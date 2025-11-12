Sunset @ Plage de l'Ouille, Argelès-sur-Mer.

This place is called the Plage de l'Ouille. It is a nice secluded pebble beach, sheltered by cliffs on either side, and with a river flowing into a small lagoon that connects to the sea. I thought this would be a good place for Jasper's next step in recuperation, as he usually goes into the lagoon to annoy the ducks there. Hydrotherapy, but a lot cheaper than at the veterinary clinic. It was a 2,5 km round trip and he managed it no problem.



This beach is popular among my early morning swimming friends, but this evening, though mild and with no wind, it was deserted. I got lucky with the sunset. First some pink appeared in the sky in the East, offshore, and then the full sunset appeared in the West, lasting only for a minute or two.



The beach is only 20 minutes drive from home but this is my first visit since at least June. I never go there anyway in July or August; too hot, too crowded and a parking nightmare.