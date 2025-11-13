Previous
Laroque and its Amazing Technicolor Dream Steps by laroque
The question is not Why ? but When ? These steps are not hidden away, they lead up to the main entrance to the Town Hall from a small square that is home to the tourist office and the main café-bar in the centre of the village. But when I first noticed them, they seemed to have been there a while. Were they there when we arrived in Laroque 19 years ago ? Surely I would have noticed, they sort of stand out.

As for the Why ? Who knows ? Did we have a Laroque Pride event sometime ? I would certainly have noticed the village full of attractive young people camping it up in skimpy clothes and feather boas. But my memory fails me.
Great! All colors are inclusive ;)
