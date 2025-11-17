Sign up
RetroCuisine #7: Pichet Pernod et balance Posso
This is my final retrocuisine post. These kitchen items from the Sixties and Seventies were bought to decorate a rather bland kitchen. I've run out of shelf space, and besides, I don't want to become that dreaded of all things, a collector.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
6th November 2025 2:27pm
Privacy
Tags
balance
,
kitchen scale
,
retrocuisine
,
posso
