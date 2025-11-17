Previous
RetroCuisine #7: Pichet Pernod et balance Posso by laroque
Photo 1752

RetroCuisine #7: Pichet Pernod et balance Posso

This is my final retrocuisine post. These kitchen items from the Sixties and Seventies were bought to decorate a rather bland kitchen. I've run out of shelf space, and besides, I don't want to become that dreaded of all things, a collector.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact