Nature's Wonders #357

Mycologists among you will know that funghi have many different strategies to ensure that their spores are spread as far as possible, since occupying new environments is necessary for the survival of the species. Some funghi are edible, ensuring the spores are ingested and then discharged by the animal, complete with manure to feed on. Other fungi, like puffballs, blast their spores into the air, to attach to animals or to be spread by the wind. The unusual species in the photo, which I believe is Tigerus woodsii, is unique in having a fruiting body that resembles a tee'd-up golf ball, thus enticing any passing golfer to blast it into the far distance. But which club to use ? Not a putter, obviously. Perhaps that most versatile of clubs, the 7-iron ? Maybe the golfers among you could give some suggestions.