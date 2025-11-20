Previous
Nature's Wonders #357 by laroque
Photo 1755

Nature's Wonders #357

Mycologists among you will know that funghi have many different strategies to ensure that their spores are spread as far as possible, since occupying new environments is necessary for the survival of the species. Some funghi are edible, ensuring the spores are ingested and then discharged by the animal, complete with manure to feed on. Other fungi, like puffballs, blast their spores into the air, to attach to animals or to be spread by the wind. The unusual species in the photo, which I believe is Tigerus woodsii, is unique in having a fruiting body that resembles a tee'd-up golf ball, thus enticing any passing golfer to blast it into the far distance. But which club to use ? Not a putter, obviously. Perhaps that most versatile of clubs, the 7-iron ? Maybe the golfers among you could give some suggestions.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh lovely find!
November 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact