Six tonnes du gravier blanc/rosé 6/14

This is (hopefully) the last gravel delivery for my Autumn 2025 Garden Project, six tonnes of my chosen decorative gravel delivered on Friday. It follows an initial 2 tonnes of the same gravel for Part 1 of the project, then 3 tonnes of filler gravel for levelling Parts 2 and 3. Initially this final delivery was ordered for the 1st December, when I had hoped to have completed the levelling and laying of the membrane and stabilising tiles. However, earlier this week the gravel merchant called to warn me that the batch of gravel that I had already had a delivery was coming to an end and that the new batch was different, with too much pink. If I wanted to make sure the second delivery was the same as the first, then I had to bring the delivery forward. Which I decided to do, but that meant shifting 3 tonnes of filler gravel from my drive on Wednesday and Thursday. So things are a bit out-of-order but the project will probably now finish ahead of schedule, well before Christmas. Strong winds have stopped me putting down the membrane and the tiles anyway. Tomorrow, Sunday, and probably Monday too, are forecast to be sunny and calm, so it is quite likely that Part 3 will be finished, Monday latest. That will just leave Part 2, the largest and most difficult in terms of getting the levels right.