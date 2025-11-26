Sign up
Previous
Photo 1760
Sunset swim
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
3
2
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1760
photos
77
followers
44
following
482% complete
View this month »
Views
3
3
2
365
Galaxy S24
22nd November 2025 5:11pm
Tags
sunset
,
spaniel
,
jasper
,
springer
,
villelongue
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful sunset and reflections
November 26th, 2025
Pat
The colours are so good in this and I love the circle of ripples Jasper has made on the water.
November 26th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful and nice to see Jasper. Has the Tramontane started yet?
November 26th, 2025
