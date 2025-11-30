Previous
Onwards with the Autumn 2025 Garden Project

Nothing else to post today because I've been working in the garden. We have a three day window of no wind, no rain, a complete reversal of the forecast a few days ago. I can't put down the geotextile membrane and stabilising tiles if there is a wind. And if I do put them down, then I have to get gravel on them straight away to stop any wind lifting them away.

This is Part 3, almost complete. I've left some areas uncovered by gravel on purpose. If I have under-ordered on gravel, then the next delivery might be a little bit different in colour, the gravel merchant told me. So this will allow me to mix it in a bit.

The "Before" shot is here: https://365project.org/laroque/365/2025-11-03
Beverley ace
You’re doing a brilliant job… I’m sure it’s heavy hard work but an amazing result already!…
November 30th, 2025  
