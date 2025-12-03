Previous
The Moon over Water by laroque
Photo 1765

The Moon over Water

Yes, yes. Another photo of that lake. I don't get out and about much at the moment. This time an image processed in Snapseed. Some might say "over-processed". Some might be right.

The title, of course, is a play on a celebrated phrase, The Moon under Water. A gold star and five bonus points if you know to what that alludes, and to which author it is associated.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
483% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact