Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1765
The Moon over Water
Yes, yes. Another photo of that lake. I don't get out and about much at the moment. This time an image processed in Snapseed. Some might say "over-processed". Some might be right.
The title, of course, is a play on a celebrated phrase, The Moon under Water. A gold star and five bonus points if you know to what that alludes, and to which author it is associated.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1765
photos
77
followers
44
following
483% complete
View this month »
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
3rd December 2025 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
villelongue
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close