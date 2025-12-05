Sign up
Previous
Photo 1767
The King of Knots
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/-kIaNu00a4s
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
1
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1767
photos
77
followers
44
following
484% complete
View this month »
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
5th December 2025 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knot
,
bowline
,
the wonderful world of knots
Beverley
ace
Now I know how to make a bowline knot…. We learn something everyday…thank you
December 5th, 2025
