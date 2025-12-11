A frosty blackberry bush in winter sun, taken with an Android 'phone in portrait mode and edited, just a bit, in Snapseed.A path where I sometimes walk my dog has lots of blackberry bushes, though I don't think I've ever though of it as "blackberry way". That title probably came to mind because I was thinking of the song by The Move, played on the radio all the time when I was young. Roy Wood, who wrote the song, was the subject recently of one of those "His 20 best songs, ranked" articles in an online newspaper. Can't remember where "Blackberry Way" was ranked. It sounds a bit dreary to me these days. But, for all you Children of the Sixties out there, here it is:And for the Children of the Seventies, here is the song that was considered to be his most outstanding achievement:And I'm guessing that, somewhere in Paris, a 365er is out of her seat and jiving along to this.