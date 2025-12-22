Previous
One of each by laroque
One of each

One daughter, one grandling, high in the sky on a Ferris wheel above Trondheim. Obviously, can't ever take too many photos of them.
KWind ace
Beautiful!
December 22nd, 2025  
