Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1778
Dancing on Ice, with Dad
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1778
photos
77
followers
44
following
487% complete
View this month »
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
23rd December 2025 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
skating
,
norway
,
trondheim
,
xmas tour 2025
,
norvêge
Beverley
ace
So much fun….wonderful
December 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
What a marvelous capture! First time I put on ice skates was in France and I was six... Many decades ago.
December 24th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
What fun!
December 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close