Previous
Photo 1782
Paddling around Trondheim at Christmas
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1782
photos
77
followers
44
following
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
21st December 2025 12:16pm
Tags
norway
,
trondheim
,
norvège
,
xmas tour 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely b&w!
December 27th, 2025
