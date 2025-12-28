Sign up
Photo 1783
Nova
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1783
photos
77
followers
44
following
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
21st December 2025 9:00pm
nova
trondheim
norvège
xmas tour 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Nice neon
December 28th, 2025
