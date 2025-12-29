Le petit bouillon Pharamond

I"m stopping for 5 nights in Paris on my way home from visiting my family. High on the list of things to do was to eat at a 'bouillon'. These are 19th Century Parisian fast food restaurants serving cheap, traditional French food all day. They are coming back into fashion and there was even an article about them in the magazine of Paris Aeroports. They are characterised by often being highly decorated in Art Nouveau style; eating at benches or tables pushed together; waiters in aprons; fast, continuous service and rapid turnover of customers. And being cheap. I lunched for 34.20 € (apéro whisky, starter, main ÷ bread + fries, 25cl red wine, café). No tip obviously, this is France.The menu: